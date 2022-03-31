Lemonada Promises 30 Podcasts

Lemonada Media is expanding its offering of podcasts following an injection of eight-million dollars in funding. The network, that claims it “makes life suck less” will grow its 20-program lineup to more than 30 original podcasts in 2022.

Among the expanded offerings, “Raised By Ricki”, hosted by the iconic talk show host, actress and filmmaker Ricki Lake. The podcast will dive into her life in a combination of a rewatch podcast and a cultural re-examination of The Ricki Lake Show.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Lemonada Media,” said Lake. “I am such a fan of the content they have already produced. I am so excited to go back in time and revisit my old show with a different lens for a different time. It will be fun, cathartic, historical, nostalgic and I can’t wait to get started!”