Lynn Montemayor Joins Beasley Detroit

Lynn Montemayor has been named as the General Sales Manager of Beasley Media Group Detroit-based radio properties. She most recently spent four years as a Partner & Chief Marketing Officer at a Motor City-based marketing agency.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lynn Montemayor to the Beasley Detroit team,” said Tina Murley, VP Sales. “Lynn is a highly respected, industry professional that has a keen understanding of client needs and how to build winning marketing plans. She is the perfect addition to our amazing team in Detroit.”

“After being gone from radio for a over a decade, I could not be more excited to, not only return, but to join the amazing team at Beasley Media,” said Montemayor. “Along with great people, Beasley has amazing resources and tools.”

