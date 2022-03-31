New DOS For Cumulus Boise

Nancy Wirth is the new Director of Sales for Cumulus Boise’s six-station cluster. Wirth joins Cumulus from theDove, a regionally syndicated faith-based radio and television group in Medford, Oregon.

“Nancy’s experience, drive and leadership skills will help our sales force grow and create a deeper engagement with our clients,” said Don Morin, Regional VP/MM. “We are beyond excited to have Nancy join our team.”

“Cumulus has always been the best of the best. I am ecstatic to be part of the Cumulus Boise team, and I look forward to working with everyone and growing in this dynamic company,” said Wirth.