Salem Promotes Garthwaite

Jonathan Garthwaite has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Publisher, Townhall Media. Salem is the parent company of Townhall Media. Garthwaite has been with Townhall Media since its inception in 1995.

“Jonathan has earned this promotion with his relentless dedication to the success of Townhall Media and his passion for fair politics, together with his strong leadership of the tremendous Townhall Media team,” said David Evans, COO Salem Media Group. “I am sure Townhall Media operations will continue to excel under Jonathan’s leadership; he is a true asset to both his team in D.C. and to Salem Media Group as a whole.”

Salem acquired Townhall Media in 2006 and in 2009, Garthwaite was appointed Vice President and General Manager.

“From the early years incubating Townhall at the Heritage Foundation to the last sixteen years of explosive growth at Salem Media Group, it has been the honor of a lifetime to work with all my colleagues. They are simply the best in the political news and analysis business over the past twenty-seven years,” said Garthwaite.