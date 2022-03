Max Media’s WOOZ-FM in Southern Illinois (Marion-Carbondale) just wrapped a record-breaking year for their St. Jude Radiothon with a final total of $331,148. This includes a record 4.8 million pennies and over $47K from auctions. In the 28-year history of the radiothon the station has raised $4.8 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

