One Day, $41K!

Seattle Sports and Bonneville International report that after just one day the “John Clayton Memorial Fund” raised more than $41,000. The Fund will benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Society, a MS research organization.

“These generous donations reflect how much John meant to sports fans not only in Seattle but all over the country,” said Cathy Cangiano, SVP/MM. “I know John would be thrilled to see how his legacy is making a difference for a cause that meant a lot to him.”

Bonneville International seeded the fund March 20 with $10,000. The Seattle Seahawks donated $12,000.

“Part of our company’s mission is to give back in the communities where we serve,” said Darrell Brown, President of Bonneville International. “John was a valued employee who used his own powerful voice for good. We believe this is the best way to honor his memory.”

John “The Professor” Clayton passed away March 18.