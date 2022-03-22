Many Hats For Kelsey Schuler

SummitMedia has hired Kelsey Schuler as Assistant Program Director, Music Director, and afternoon personality for 104.7 WZZK Birmingham, Alabama. She joins the station from Alpha Media in Amarillo where she was Digital Content Director and midday host at KGNC.

“I am thrilled to have Kelsey join our team,” said Randy Chase, EVP. “She brings great energy, a diverse skillset, and forward-thinking, which makes her perfectly suited to bring WZZK and our digital assets to a new level.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Summit Media team and be back in the Southeast playing the best country music on one of the best country stations with such a rich history, WZZK,” said Schuler.