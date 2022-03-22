Rigsby Works Out For NAB Show

Social media star and fitness instructor Cody Rigsby has been added to the NAB Show Main Stage Session agenda. “You’re Doing Great, Boo: In Conversation With Peloton’s Cody Rigsby”, is set for April 26 in Las Vegas.

Rigsby will talk about his “Work Hard, Play Hard” philosophy during his presentation. Rigsby reminds everyone in his classes to push themselves but have a good time doing it. He has attracted over 120,000 devoted Peloton members to his #BooCrew and more than 1.5 million followers on social media platforms.

Rigsby has also been the face of major brands such as Adidas, Capital One, Chobani, Therabody, Chipotle and more.

The NAB Show is set for April 23-27. Information and Registration can be found Here.