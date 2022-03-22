Spann Services Set

The family of Pervis Spann, along with his radio family at WVON and its parent company, Midway Broadcasting Corporation, have announced a series of public events to celebrate his life. Spann passed away last week; he was 89.

Formal services will take place Wednesday, March 23rd beginning at noon. The service will air live on WVON Radio1690AM and VONtv (accessed on streaming services). A private burial will take place immediately after the service.

Among the dignitaries expected to pay tribute to Pervis Spann during the funeral service will be Rev. Jesse Jackson and the Rev. Al Sharpton.

“The Blues Man” passed away March 14 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.