John Clayton Passes

Clayton was well known for his work with ESPN TV but also worked for

Bonneville’s Sports station 710-AM in Seattle for the past 14 years. Clayton died after a short illness at the age of 67.

“John was a treasured member of our team,” said Bonneville Seattle Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Cathy Cangiano. “John was a legend in our industry and a true Hall-of-Famer. He was a consistent advocate for the game of football. His connections, friendships and relationships throughout the sports world were simply unmatched. His love of football was only surpassed by his love, loyalty and dedication to his wife Pat. John will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Pat and his family and friends.”

“John was an amazing journalist, colleague and friend,” said Kyle Brown, Seattle Sports 710 AM Program Director. “A Hall of Famer both personally and professionally, John was one of the most loyal people you’d ever meet. While his loyalty extended to friends and co-workers, it was never stronger than in his commitment to his beloved wife Pat, who he cherished every moment of his life. Our Seattle Sports family will miss John dearly and keep his family in our hearts.”

Seattle Sports 710 AM will air a tribute show in John’s timeslot Monday, from 8:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., hosted by Bob Stelton, featuring various Seattle Sports voices past and present, as well as John’s regular callers.