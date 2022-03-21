Nielsen Rejects Buyout Offer

The ratings firm announced on Sunday that its Board of Directors has decided not to proceed with an unsolicited acquisition proposal from a private equity consortium that valued the company at $25.40 per share. The board determined the offer “significantly undervalues” the company.

The board also determined that the transaction would be highly unlikely to receive shareholder approval.

Nielsen also announced its intention to commence share repurchases under its previously approved $1 billion share repurchase authorization when the Company’s trading window opens.