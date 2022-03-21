New Season For AIRCHECK

AIRCHECK is a podcast about radio personalities hosted by Rich De Siston and Paul Kelly. The program features guests from the Radio industry including, but not limited to, Air Personalities, Program Directors, General Managers, and Owners.

Guests this time around include Buzz Knight, Buzz Knight Media. The Buzz Knight episodes include the first- and second of a four-part session with Knight. He talks about some of his favorite in-studio interviews, other Radio talent he has helped develop, some AM Radio ideas, and his own podcast project.

AIRCHECK is accepting guests for future sessions/seasons. For more information, email: [email protected]