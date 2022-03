Jobs generator Indeed is still at the top of the Media Monitors list. The top five is filled with familiar top of the list performers for another week.

Another Job search engine, ZipRecruiter remains in the top five as does insurance giant Progressive.

Looking at the numbers: Indeed (71,145), Progressive (53,778), DuckDuckGo (47,114), ZipRecruiter (32,153), Babbel (31,308).