Honors From BFOA

The Broadcasters Foundation of America Honored Hilton Howell, Jr. and Lesley Visser at a fund raiser gala at the Plaza in New York City. The event raised more than $300K for the BFOA.

Hilton Howell Jr. is the Chairman and CEO of Gray Television and Atlantic American Corporation, he was the recipient of the 2022 Golden Mike Award. Lesley Visser, the first woman sportscaster to report on all major sporting events was honored with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.

BFOA provides financial assistance to broadcasters in acute need to help them maintain quality of life and personal dignity.