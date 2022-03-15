Jared Pike Renews

Jared Pike, co-host of syndicated morning show Jared and Katie in the Morning, has signed a multi-year contract extension. Pike has been with Dick Broadcasting for 15 years; he will celebrate the morning show’s 10th anniversary in June.

“We continue to believe that radio needs to dominate with entertaining personalities that spark emotion for continued success. We are delighted to have Jared sign a multi-year contract to continue the show’s success,” said Jason Goodman, VP Programming.

“I’m humbled and honored to be able to work for many more years on a show I love with talented people like Katie, Jason Goodman, Man Kisser Matt and Intern Squidward,” said Pike. “I am grateful that Dick Broadcasting believes in me and our show!”