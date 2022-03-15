New Audacy BM In Sacramento

Jeff Austin is the new Brand Manager of ESPN 1320 (KIFM-AM) in Sacramento. He will continue to serve as brand manager of Portland sister stations 1080 The Fan (KFXX-AM) and 910 ESPN (KMTT-AM).

We’re delighted to bring Jeff’s ability to mold local sports brands to our market and have his oversight at the helm of KIFM,” said Stacey Kauffman, SVP/MM. “His experience managing two favorites in Portland will serve him well as he expands his role with us, and we look forward to watching ESPN 1320 continue to build on its success.”

“I’m excited to join Stacey Kauffman, Joe Calgaro and the Audacy Sacramento team,” said Austin. “This is a tremendous opportunity and I very much look forward to building upon the great work Danny Freisinger and the staff accomplished to establish ESPN 1320 as Sacramento’s sports leader.”