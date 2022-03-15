Cox Reveals Where 97X is Headed

Cox Media Group Regional VP Keith Lawless tells Radio Ink its Alternative rocker 97X in Tampa can now be heard at 97.5FM, which is a translator. The 97.1 frequency will soon be transferred to its new owner SBS.

“97X will continue to delight listeners with captivating, innovative content and live music experiences,” said Lawless. “The 97X audience has always been able to seek out and engage with the station through the listening method most convenient for them. We thank our listeners for being a part of our story and we’re proud to give them another opportunity and platform to enjoy 97X.”