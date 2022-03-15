Beshore Leaves iHM For Alpha

Brett Beshore has been named SVP/Market Manager for Alpha Media’s Dayton, OH stations. Beshore held the position of Market President with iHeartMedia-Indianapolis for the past 10 years.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join ‘the Pack’ at Alpha Media,” said Beshore. “Alpha’s Dayton stations have a highly talented team and a solid track record of success in the market with heritage brands such as WDHT-FM, WROU-FM, WGTZ-FM, WCLI-FM and WING-AM. I look forward to serving our advertiser partners and providing great content for our listeners.”

“Since our former Market Manager in Dayton, Keith Wright, announced his retirement earlier this year, we’ve been searching for the best possible candidate to lead our awesome team in Dayton, and Brett brings all of Alpha’s core values to the market,” said Bill McElveen, Regional President. “He knows how to lead a team and serve a great market and we’re excited to welcome him aboard.”