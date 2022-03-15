Pro Soccer Pay Equity Podcast

“Payback” is a new multimedia series on the fight by members of the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) to get equal pay. The iHeartMedia/McClatchy media program documents the successful six-year legal battle for women’s soccer.

The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News & Observer, worked on the program with iHeartRadio that examines some of the circumstances and events that led to the players’ filing. The suit resulted in a $24M settlement.

“It is no accident that we are unveiling this series during Women’s History Month,” said Rana Cash, Charlotte Observer Editor. “This is a story about women’s soccer, but this same story of systemic pay inequality could be told about any number of institutions and industries.