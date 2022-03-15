More Work For Tony Massarotti

Tony Massarotti of 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) Boston has been added to the Boston Red Sox TV team. The co-host of ‘Felger & Mazz’ will provide color commentary for NESN during the upcoming season.

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity, but it was obviously a unique circumstance that required the sacrifices and cooperation of many people,” said Massarotti. “I can’t say enough about the support and open-mindedness of the people at Beasley Media Group, The Sports Hub, NESN and the Red Sox for their parts in making this work.”

“Tony’s passion for baseball has never wavered over the years,” said Rick Radzik, PD. “He loves the game and enjoys talking about the game. Now he gets the opportunity to bring this knowledge and some unique commentary to the Red Sox fans across the New England region.”