A Closer Look At Power

Cadence13 is teaming with new media company Puck to launch The Powers That Be Daily podcast. The daily show will bring listeners inside the four corners of power in America: Wall Street, Washington, Silicon Valley and Hollywood.

“Puck is the ultimate insider, from Hollywood to Wall Street to Silicon Valley to DC and beyond,” said Chris Corcoran, CCO, Cadence13. “We’re thrilled to partner with them for what will be a must-listen daily dose of the day’s biggest news, scoops, and insights.”

“We are thrilled to work with the Cadence13 team to create an amazing new show that brings audiences closer than ever to the inside conversation that is really taking place at the nexus of power in our culture,” said Jon Kelly, Puck co-founder. “Puck begins where the news ends. And our incredible team of journalists can’t wait to reveal the real story behind the story of the day’s biggest news events.”