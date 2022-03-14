Podcast Features Don King

The new season of Power Podcast explores the life of legendary boxing promoter Don King. The investigative podcast series is hosted by Panama Jackson.

“Don King isn’t a complicated man. In reality, his goals were pretty simple: be the biggest, best promoter and showman ever and make A LOT of money doing it! To that end he was supremely successful,” said Jackson. “We’ll use this series to explore the nuance of that dichotomy; one that lives at the intersection of race, politics, sports and power resulting in Don King’s hold over boxing and culture in the 70s, 80s and 90s.”

Panama Jackson is an author and the cofounder of the award-winning VerySmartBrothas.com website and a columnist at theGrio.