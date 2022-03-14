Lineup Changes In Houston

104.1 KRBE in Houston has launched a new on-air lineup. The Cumulus Media station has also added a new music director.

Roula and Ryan Show continues during Morning Drive with cast member Sam Given moving into an early midday role to host from 10am-Noon. New to the KRBE team is Audrey Rose, who joins KRBE as On-Air Host, Middays, from Noon-3pm. Laura Dickerson joins KRBE as Music Director, and also signs on to the KRBE lineup as On-Air Host of H-Town Live with Laura from 7pm-Midnight.

“I’ve had the honor to work alongside many of these talented individuals for several years with great success, and am thrilled to start our journey with these dynamic personalities in their new roles,” said Leslie Whittle, PD.