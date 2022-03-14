Cohost Added In Wilmington

Justin Franiak has been named as the new Cohost of Deanna and Justin In The Morning on Mix 99.5 (WJBR) Wilmington, Delaware. Franiak previously worked at New Country 9.37 The Bull /KBBL-FM in Santa Rosa.

“Sometimes you just get lucky, and in this case, we have by teaming up Deanna Marie and Justin Franiak,” said Eric Johnson, PD. “We knew from the first listen that we heard something special in Justin and Deanna together. We think our listeners will agree. I look forward to working with and listening to Deanna & Justin In The Morning on Mix 99.5 WJBR!”

“I am super excited to be back home on the East Coast after a few years away,” said Franiak. “I really look forward to working with Deanna, it feels like we’ve known each other forever.”