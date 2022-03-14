Morning Drive Addition In St. Louis

KSHE-95 is adding AD Rowntree as a Morning Drive co-host. Rowntree will join 45-year station veteran John Ulett starting April 4.

“AD has been on our radar for a long time, and it’s great to get the deal done and to introduce him to our passionate KSHE audience,” said Marty Linck, Brand/Content Director. “He’s such a great fit with his rock n’ roll knowledge, engaging personality and storytelling skills, he will help lead KSHE into the future.”

“I am so happy, grateful and excited to be joining the legendary KSHE-95! As America’s longest running rock station, KSHE-95 has an unbelievable legacy, and I’m honored to contribute to its next chapter,” said Rowntree.