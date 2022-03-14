Valentine Inks A New Contract

iHeartMedia and morning host Sean Valentine have signed a multi-year deal. The contract extension is with iHeart Los Angeles’s 104.3 MYFM (KBIG).

“After 25 years in LA with iHeartMedia, I am still pumped to come to work every day and make that special connection with the audience,” said Valentine. “The entire “Valentine in the Morning” team (Jillian, Brian, Jon, Valerie and I) are super excited about the honor of being a part of our listeners’ daily lives now for the next several years.”

“MYFM and Valentine are synonymous- he is a true pro who is the cornerstone of MYFM and I am thrilled that he’ll continue to host the morning show for many more years,” said John Peake, SVP Programming /PD MYFM. “Each day thousands of SoCal listeners wake up to a fun, energetic and authentic show where they learn, laugh, shed a tear and never get bored. I am thrilled to have Valentine continue to anchor the MYFM morning show.”