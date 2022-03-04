Chris Malone Joins KJLH-FM

Radio Free 102.3 KJLH FM in Los Angeles has selected Chris Malone as its new head of Programming. His most recent programming job was in Dallas.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to the KJLH team,” said Karen Slade, VP/GM. “Chris’ expertise and strategic insights will ensure KJLH continues to thrive in the rankings and cross platforms, while maintaining our community connection and cultural authenticity.”

“KJLH is such a unique gem that sits at the corner of community and culture, with over 50 years goodwill and heritage in the LA market and beyond,” said Malone. “It’s a thrill to lead this talented team of creators to new levels digitally and over the air.”