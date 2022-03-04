New VP In LA For Audacy

Audacy has promoted Chris Ebbott to Vice President of Programming and Operations for its Los Angeles market. He will oversee programming and operations strategy for 93.1 Jack FM (KCBS-FM), KNX News 97.1 FM and 1070 AM, 94.7 The Wave (KTWV-FM) and CHANNEL Q.

“Chris has proven to be one of the brightest and most innovative brand managers in the country,” said Jeff Federman, Regional President/MM, Audacy Southern California. “Promoting him to this role was a natural step for our cluster and we have full confidence in his ability to help us move our brands forward.”

“Audacy Los Angeles is home to an all-star team of brand managers,” said Ebbott. “To work with them growing and evolving some of the world’s most iconic and successful radio brands is a dream job.”

Ebbott will continue in his roles as Audacy’s Classic Hits Format Vice President and Brand Manager of K-EARTH and San Diego sister station Sunny 98.1 (KXSN-FM).