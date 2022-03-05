$78,000 Raised To Help Vets

The Sherman & Tingle Show on Hubbard’s WDRV-FM in Chicago raised over $78,000.00 – enough to pair five service dogs with veterans who would greatly benefit from the positive effects, emotional support and companionship these dogs provide. The costs associated with providing each service dog total $15,000.

Commenting on the achievement, Brian Sherman and Steve Tingle said, “Year after year, we’re just amazed at the generosity of our Drive listeners. Their support of this important cause has such a positive impact on the lives of Chicago-area veterans who benefit tremendously from living and working with these service dogs.”

American Veterans Service Dog Academy specializes in pairing and training companion, emotional support, and certified service dogs with military veterans coping with the effects of Post-Traumatic Stress.