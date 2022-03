Rejoice! 96.9 listeners were able to raise $11,052 for the kids of St. Jude. Because of events like the station’s annual radiothon, St. Jude patients and families will never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. WGTK-FMHD3 is a Salem Media Group station in Greenville-Spartanburg, SC.

