Radio Making More Miracles

New South Radio’s Jackson, Mississippi cluster aired their 21st annual Mississippi Miracles Radiothon at Children’s of MS Hospital March 2-4 and raised a whopping $441,544 dollars for the state’s only hospital for children.

The annual event also includes The Radio People’s Meridian and Vicksburg stations.

Jackson GM/Market Manager Bob Lawrence said, “We have the most dedicated team committed to this community driven event every year. From the amazing, dedicated team at CMN and the hospital, to our incredibly talented Personalities and Brand Managers, to the greatest group of Sales & Marketing Strategists, and our most creative Digital Content Team , everyone works so very long and hard to make this event better every year. I’m so very proud of every, single one of them!”