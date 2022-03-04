Bigger Role For ESPN’s Jay Williams

Jay Williams is increasing his role with 104.3 The Fan (KKFN-FM) as Denver Nuggets Analyst. Williams will make regular appearances on multiple Fan shows to discuss the Nuggets, in addition to joining Rachel Vigil weekly on the newly launched video show “Coffee Break”.

“We’re excited to get more of Jay’s regular insights into what’s going on with the Nuggets as they enter the home stretch,” said Raj Sharan, PD. “Jay brings a tremendous perspective between his experiences as a player and analyzing the NBA nationally for ESPN. He’s a great fit for The Fan as we continue to increase our Nuggets content.”

Williams’ nationally syndicated ESPN Radio show “Keyshawn, Jay and Max” already airs on the station.