TJ Michaels, PD WCPV-FM (Everything Country 101.3 The Wolf) near the NY/VT border has another job. He will add PD responsibilities for WVTK-FM (Classic Hits 92.1).

“TJ is a fantastic brand manager. I have no doubt that he will continue to build upon the success we have already had with 92.1 WVTK,” said John Mullett, VP VOX AM/FM.

Michaels will give up his night shift on WVTK and move to afternoons at WCPV.