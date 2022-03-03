Flowers Promoted In Atlanta

Radio One Atlanta has promoted Neiko Flowers to Assistant Program Director at WPZE (Praise 102.5). He has been with the station since September of 2021.

I remember reading that ‘Aside from a very select few, there is no overnight success stories. Most of the time that single step took a thousand miles to get to,’ said Flowers. “I can most definitely testify to that! I’m truly blessed to be a part of not only a super talented team but, also a team that sees and believes in my hard work and dedication.”

Flowers will continue his roles as Producer for the Jekalyn Carr Show and on-air talent.