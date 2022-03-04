Mentoring Program Accepting Applications

The Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio organization is now accepting applications for the 2022 Mildred Carter Mentoring Program. The mentoring initiative connects mentees with accomplished women recognized as leaders, mentors, and game-changers within all aspects of radio broadcasting.

Four candidates from the radio broadcasting industry – within the sales, marketing, programming, and digital disciplines – will be selected for the 2022 program.

For mentee criteria and instructions on how to apply, GO HERE

The deadline to apply is March 21, 2022.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff commented on the announcement, “We’re extremely appreciative of our sponsors, Entravision and Beasley Media Group. We look forward to welcoming our newest group of mentees, especially as we consider the data presented in our recent MIW Gender Analysis Study. There’s work to be done and we’re eager to continue our mission of mentoring!”

“We are absolutely thrilled to support this year’s MIW Radio Group Mildred Carter Mentoring Program,” said Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley. “It is a privilege to be part of an outstanding initiative which reflects the values of our company in nurturing, supporting, and promoting the advancement of women to senior positions in the radio industry.”

“We are very honored to join MIW Radio Group’s mission to champion the professional growth of women executives in our industry through the Mildred Carter Mentoring Program,” said Karina Cerda, EVP of Marketing & Insights for Entravision Communications. “Entravision is very passionate about encouraging, empowering, and supporting our future female leaders and we look forward to doing our part in spotlighting the merit of this vital program.”