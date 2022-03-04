WECK Buffalo Shuffles The Deck

Buffalo Oldies Station WECK AM & FM will debut a new line-up/schedule Monday. Well-known Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Famer, Joe Chille, moves to morning drive. Chille has spent more than 40 years in the market, including his most recent run as Afternoon Drive host on WECK.

Tom Donahue is moving to late mornings. He’s been hosting mornings for several years at WECK. Roger Christian moves to early afternoons. Christian has been at WECK for the past two years. Bobby O, moves from evenings to afternoon drive. WECK Program Director, Glenn Topolski is the station’s evening talent. Bob “Junior” Rosati, joins WECK from Cumulus in Buffalo to host overnights.

Radio One Buffalo is locally-owned by Buddy Shula