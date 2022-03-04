Salem Turns in Strong Quarter, Year

Another sign the radio industry is climbing out of the revenue nightmare brought on by the COVID pandemic. Salem Media Group reported strong 4th quarter and full-year revenue results for 2021.

Salem Media Group reported a total revenue increase in Q4 2021 of d 7.2%, from $64.5 million to $69.1. Same Station net broadcast revenue increased 5.7% from 47.8 million to $50.6 million. And, digital revenue increased 2.9% from $11.2 million to $11.6 million.

Taking a look at the full year of 2021 Salem’s total revenue increased 9.3% from $236.2 million to $258.2 million with same station broadcast revenue increasing 7.5% from $176.8 million to $190.0. Digital revenue was also up for the year, increasing 6.5% from $39.6 million to $42.2.

The company also announced it’s in the process of selling nine acres of land in Denver for $8.2 million. The company expects to close this sale early in 2022 and plans to continue broadcasting both KRKS-AM and KBJD-AM from this site.