BOB FM Anniversary

G-Networks “BOB FM” is celebrating 20 years on the air. The program is now heard on more than 40 radio stations.

“BOB FM is not as much a format as it is a Life Group,” said Howard Kroeger, program creator. “I attended a 40th birthday party where the music being played was songs that weren’t exactly getting radio airplay at the time — songs that were immensely popular on MTV in its early days when it was all song videos. I conducted an informal focus group right there with the party goers and immediately recognized a void in the music radio space that needed to be filled.”

“BOB FM’s unique mix is best described as one big mix tape for adult listeners who are too young to be considered full-fledged baby-boomers and a little too old to be considered as part of generation X,” said Rich O’Brien, Chief Development Officer for G Networks. “Beyond the music, the brand is known for its out of the box presentation where the station becomes a personality and listeners are on a first name basis with the station.”