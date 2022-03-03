A Three-Way Deal Gets Extended

United Stations, Audacy, and AccuWeather have extended their partnership with a new, multi-year agreement. The new deal will keep AccuWeather’s services on existing Audacy stations and adds 14 new stations.

Additionally, AccuWeather, Audacy and United Stations collaborated on the creation of the “Social Plus” service as well as the “AccuWeather Weather Protection Plan.” Both are expanded weather services that provide affiliates access to weather forecasts and reporting from AccuWeather meteorologists before, during and after severe weather events along with social media posts on the affiliates’ social media platforms.

Fred Bennett, Senior Vice President of Revenue Analytics and Networks, Audacy, said “Our local radio station brands are deeply embedded in each of their communities, and this partnership helps us solidify our commitment to delivering the kinds of information that they depend on and trust.”

AccuWeather’s Ken Prehl added, “Developing new and creative ways of delivering the best weather forecasts, warnings and data around is always energizing, but it becomes extra compelling when we are helping legendary radio stations continue to fulfill their fundamental roles as broadcasters. Weather is still “lean in” content, and we are extremely excited and proud to extend this important partnership.”

At United Stations, Chief Revenue Officer Greg Janoff added, “Our job is to bring together great content, essential services and the most powerful brands in radio so that our marketing partners are in the most impactful environment possible. When you are talking about brands like 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, WBBM, and WWJ it’s an impressive universe, and now that we are adding major market FM stations to the mix, it’s a milestone moment for everyone involved.”