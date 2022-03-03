The Daily Adds Co-Host

Sabrina Tavernise is joining Michael Barbaro as a co-host of “The Daily”. She has been providing updates on the invasion of Ukraine for the news podcast.

“I’m thrilled that Sabrina is joining me as a host and a full-time member of ‘The Daily’ family,” said Barbaro. “My admiration for her began a decade ago as a reader, when I marveled at the creativity and humanity of her journalism. When we started ‘The Daily,’ that admiration deepened as I watched her adapt those same skills to audio to create some of the most distinctive episodes we’ve ever run.”

Tavernise reporting career has included covering previous conflicts in Ukraine and working in Russia.

“I fell in love with audio when I first worked with ‘The Daily’ and its brilliant creators a few years ago,” said Tavernise. “The emotional power of hearing people’s voices — and the music and the drums — took storytelling to a whole new level. I felt like I was suddenly seeing colors, after a lifetime in black and white. I am so excited at the thought of joining this incredible team.”