Sportscaster Honors For Chris Schmidt

KFOR/KLMS Announcer Chris Schmidt has been named the National Sports Media Association’s 2021 Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year. NSMA has been honoring Nebraska sports broadcasters with this award since 1959.

“I’m humbled and honored by this award,” said Schmidt. “Thank you to the many folks I have worked with over the years and get to work with today. I have fun going to ‘work’ every day, talking about news and sports.”

“Chris is an exceptional broadcaster and his passion cannot be rivaled. He is so deserving of this award. The entire Alpha Lincoln Family celebrates his achievement,” said Katie Philippi, Alpha Media-Lincoln Market Manager.