Honors For Sheletta Brundidge

Sheletta Brundidge, the founder of ShelettaMakesMeLaugh.com has won the Anthem Award. The Leader of the Year in the Human and Civil Rights category award was presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

ShelettaMakesMeLaugh.com is a podcasting platform for Black podcasters. It currently has nine shows hosted by Black subject experts, with knowledge on topics ranging from travel to mental health to autism awareness to corporate diversity.

“I’m both thrilled and humbled by this,” said Brundidge. “This is an individual award but I ain’t do this by myself. My podcasters are community servants who look for ways to uplift Black folks.”