Cannon Joins The Block NYC

Nick Cannon Radio will be heard on 94.7 The Block (WXBK-FM) New York City. The show debuts February 21 on the Audacy station.

“Nick certainly needs no introduction,” said Skip Dillard, Brand Manager. “His talent and work ethic, combined with his love for radio, will have him playing a major role in building The Block into a really special brand for New York City. So excited to have him on our team.”

“New York has always been special to me. Now being able to kick it on The Block and entertain New Yorkers is an incredible feeling,” said Cannon. “We’re having a party in the midday and everyone from the tri-state is invited.”