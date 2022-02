Barrett Sports Media Summit has added six more speakers to the agenda. The BSM Summit is set for March 2-3 in New York City.

Added to the show are ESPN’s SVP of Studio Production, ESPN Audio, and the NBA, David Roberts, 98.7 ESPN New York program director Ryan Hurley, Bonneville Executive Vice President Scott Sutherland, FanDuel’s Chief Marketing Officer Mike Raffensperger, Kevin Belbey of CAA Sports, and Heather Cohen of The Weiss Agency.

