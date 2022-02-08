NPR Hires New COO

Will Lee, who most recently served as SVP/Head of Digital, Entertainment Group at Meredith Corporation, will become NPR’s Chief Operating Officer. Lee’s appointment as COO begins March 14.

“NPR is a media force and a news institution like no other in the world. Its journalistic mission is more essential and critical to the American public than ever before,” said Lee. “I’m truly honored to join this incredible team and work closely with NPR’s remarkable network of Member stations to ignite and drive continued growth, transformation, and brand momentum to reach new and more diverse audiences everywhere they encounter NPR.”