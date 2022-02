Video platform Rumble is making a play for Joe Rogan. CEO Chris Pavlovski posted a letter to Rogan on his Twitter page offering Rogan $100 million over four years.

Pavlovski said, “this is our chance to save the world.”

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said over the weekend that despite the racial remarks Rogan made and other creators jumping ship over Rogan’s COVID-19 interviews, he will not be silencing the podcaster.