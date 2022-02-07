WNBA Comments Get Host Fired

Former golfer and analyst Mark Lye has been fired from his SirousXM job. While co-hosting Saturday’s episode of, “The Scorecard,” Lye said he’d rather shoot himself than watch the WNBA. Here’s more of what he said and how he responded to the backlash…

Here’s a partial transcript of what Lye said Saturday that’s been floating around on social media: “You know, the LPGA Tour to me is a completely different tour than it was 10 years ago, and I don’t know if you were working that tour that long ago, Craig, but you couldn’t pay me to watch. You really couldn’t. Because I just, I couldn’t relate at all. It’s kind of like, you know, if you’re a basketball player – and I’m not trashing anybody; please, don’t take it the wrong way – but I saw some highlights of ladies’ basketball. Man, is there a gun in the house? I’ll shoot myself than watch that. You know, I love watching the men’s basketball. I love watching the men’s golf. I never used to like watching ladies’ golf. But I will tell you this. I’ve been up close watching these ladies play because I used to have a big function every year called the Lucas Cup and I’d have LPGA players and PGA Tour players.”

Here’s how Lye responded to what happened on his Twitter page:

