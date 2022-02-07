RMLC & GMR Announce Deal

The Radio Music License Committee and Global Music Rights have jointly announced that the conditions for their agreement to settle the long-running RMLC-GMR lawsuits have been satisfied, including a majority of commercial radio stations entering long-term licenses with GMR. The settlement agreement is now final, and the licenses that radio stations signed will begin on April 1, 2022.

“Global Music Rights stands for songwriters and the value of their music,” said GMR’s founder Irving Azoff. “I am proud of the GMR team for the hard work on behalf of songwriters in achieving this settlement. It is wonderful that GMR and thousands of radio stations coast to coast are partnered to bring great music to fans for many years.”

RMLC Chairman, Ed Atsinger III said, “This settlement puts an end to more than 5-years of litigation and represents a shared desire by both sides to find a way for radio stations and GMR to work together on a long-term basis without repeatedly resorting to litigation.”