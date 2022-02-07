WGY Albany Celebrating Centennial

iHeartMedia Albany’s News Radio 810 & 103.1 WGY, is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with a special broadcast and a new podcast series. The celebration will kick off February 20, 2022.

A live celebration will feature m any past and present hosts, news anchors and members of New York’s Capital Region will take part in the special event. A retelling of radio’s first radio drama “The Wolf” will also be presented live from the Kenmore Ballroom in Albany, NY, where WGY has a history of broadcasting from going back to 1923. The event will be heard on the air and on the station’s digital platforms.

“As a long time, Capital Region resident, WGY has had an impact on my life since the early 60’s,” said John Cooper, SVP Programming. “Starting as a listener, it has been an honor and privilege to have been able to work directly with some of the great News/Talk programmers and personalities over my last 22 years. 100 years of service to this community is an amazing milestone. WGY is the go-to station when you need to know.”

WGY kicked off its’ centennial year with a new podcast series called “Wireless: 100 Years of WGY”. The podcast launched January 31 and is hosted by WGY News Anchor Mike Patrick and features intimate and candid interviews with many familiar WGY voices, with new episodes released weekly.