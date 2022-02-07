Successful Fundraiser for Tonga

More than $28K has been raised for the American Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region. #KokuaforTonga is a joint effort of iHeartMedia Honolulu and the Red Cross

“In just the first 24 hours of #KokuaforTonga, our listeners gave an astounding $20K and we’re now over $28K,” said Michael W. Perry KSSK. “That’s not pledges, but actual cash for the Red Cross on the ground to maintain the first, urgent relief efforts after the devastation.”

“Seeing the local community come together to help our island neighbors is wonderful,” said Diane Peters-Nguyen, CEO American Red Cross, Pacific Islands Region. “We’re grateful for the partnership with iHeartMedia Honolulu to collect the continuing donations which provide aid to Tonga.”

The fundraiser has been extended through February 13 with donations now being taken through station websites.